Livelihood: Ashley Biden's brilliant ...

Livelihood: Ashley Biden's brilliant hoodies for good initiative

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cool Mom Picks

Just this week, the launch of Livelihood has brought together four of my favorite things: Fashion, indie women-run businesses, products made in the US, and purchases that do good for people in need. Founded by Delaware social worker and former Veep offspring Ashley Biden with support from friend and actress Aubrey Plaza, this new line of comfy, stylish hoodies for men, women, and kids does so much.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cool Mom Picks.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) Feb 2 Cousin Phart 12
Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s) Jan 28 Jerry 1
News Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07) Jan 28 Jerry 53
church of satan Jan 26 Irishblonde 2
News Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ... Jan 21 USA Today 8
Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f... Jan 19 so you know 1
News Analysis: Joe Biden Falls Seven Gets Up Eight Jan 14 RiccardoFire 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for New Castle County was issued at February 13 at 4:01AM EST

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,173 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC