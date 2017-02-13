Livelihood: Ashley Biden's brilliant hoodies for good initiative

Just this week, the launch of Livelihood has brought together four of my favorite things: Fashion, indie women-run businesses, products made in the US, and purchases that do good for people in need. Founded by Delaware social worker and former Veep offspring Ashley Biden with support from friend and actress Aubrey Plaza, this new line of comfy, stylish hoodies for men, women, and kids does so much.

