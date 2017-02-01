Judges announced for 29th DuPont Awards for Packaging Innovation

"I'm honored to be asked to return as lead judge," says David Luttenberger, CPP, global packaging director, Mintel Group Ltd. DuPont Packaging has assembled a distinguished panel of packaging experts representing multiple markets around the world to identify the winners of the DuPont Awards for Packaging Innovation. Now in its 29th year, the highly sought-after DuPont Packaging Awards inspire excellence and catalyze innovation across the packaging chain and around the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Label & Narrow Web.