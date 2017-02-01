Judges announced for 29th DuPont Awards for Packaging Innovation
"I'm honored to be asked to return as lead judge," says David Luttenberger, CPP, global packaging director, Mintel Group Ltd. DuPont Packaging has assembled a distinguished panel of packaging experts representing multiple markets around the world to identify the winners of the DuPont Awards for Packaging Innovation. Now in its 29th year, the highly sought-after DuPont Packaging Awards inspire excellence and catalyze innovation across the packaging chain and around the globe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Label & Narrow Web.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan 28
|Jerry
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Jan 28
|Jerry
|53
|church of satan
|Jan 26
|Irishblonde
|2
|Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ...
|Jan 21
|USA Today
|8
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f...
|Jan 19
|so you know
|1
|Analysis: Joe Biden Falls Seven Gets Up Eight
|Jan 14
|RiccardoFire
|1
|Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree...
|Jan 10
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC