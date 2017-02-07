Iron Hill to open brew pub in Center City's East Market mixed-use complex
Rendering of Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant location planned for the East Market project's western residential tower at 1150 Market St. Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant plans to open its first Center City location in the East Market retail, office and apartment complex on Market Street, between 11th and 12th Streets. The 8,450-square-foot brew pub at 1150 Market St., the base of East Market's western residential tower, is expected to open in spring 2018, the Wilmington-based chain said in a release Monday.
