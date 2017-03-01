Here comes the fun

The second annual Lake Country Indoor Children's Festival is being hosted at the Lake Country Community Complex on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. With more than 40 children's activities including a Global Children's Village with multi-cultural activities, Telus PureFibre Science Zone, face painting, caricatures, London Drugs Canada150 booth, Bouncy Castle City, live entertainment and games will provide something for everyone in the family. "Since our community is growing so rapidly, it is important that we have activities and events that meet the needs of residents," said Mayor James Baker.

