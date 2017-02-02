Fenwick Weighing Hydrographic Survey Costs
Members with the Town of Fenwick Island's Environmental Committee are spearheading an effort to determine the condition of waterways along the bay and presented the mayor and councilmembers with cost proposals to conduct a hydrographic survey at last week's town council meeting. Alex Daly, member of the Environmental Committee, said the proposed survey will give officials guidance on what needs to be done to improve the canals and access channels within town limits.
