Fenwick Weighing Hydrographic Survey ...

Fenwick Weighing Hydrographic Survey Costs

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Dispatch

Members with the Town of Fenwick Island's Environmental Committee are spearheading an effort to determine the condition of waterways along the bay and presented the mayor and councilmembers with cost proposals to conduct a hydrographic survey at last week's town council meeting. Alex Daly, member of the Environmental Committee, said the proposed survey will give officials guidance on what needs to be done to improve the canals and access channels within town limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) 14 hr Cousin Phart 12
Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s) Jan 28 Jerry 1
News Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07) Jan 28 Jerry 53
church of satan Jan 26 Irishblonde 2
News Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ... Jan 21 USA Today 8
Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f... Jan 19 so you know 1
News Analysis: Joe Biden Falls Seven Gets Up Eight Jan 14 RiccardoFire 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,179 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC