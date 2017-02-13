DuPont to pay $671 million to end sui...

DuPont to pay $671 million to end suits over water poisoning 0:0

Read more: New York Post

Sixteen years after residents filed suit claiming to have been injured from poisonous water, DuPont and Chemours Co. said on Monday they had agreed to pay about $671 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to the leak of a toxic chemical it used to make Teflon.

