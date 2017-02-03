Delaware State Police clear prison up...

Delaware State Police clear prison uprising crime scene

The Delaware State Police says a prison building that was the site of an inmate uprising in which a guard died earlier this week has been turned back over to the Delaware Department of Correction. In a statement, State Police said that at approximately 10 p.m. Friday they "cleared the crime scene" and turned Building C at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna back over to corrections officials.

