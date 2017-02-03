Delaware prison standoff over; corrections officer dead

A 19-hour standoff at a Delaware prison ended Thursday, but not before one of the corrections officials taken hostage by prisoners was found dead in the facility, the state Department of Corrections said. Sgt. Steven Floyd, a 16-year veteran of the department, was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at 5:29 a.m., minutes before authorities secured the scene at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, officials said.

