Carney announces judges will lead investigation into JTVCC
Tuesday in Wilmington Delaware Governor John Carney announced to former judges will head the independent investigation into the fatal hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Tapped to lead the investigation former Delaware Supreme Court Judge Henry duPont Ridgely and former Delaware family court Judge William Chapman.
