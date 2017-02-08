Bobby Gunn Confident That He Will Chin Check Roy Jones Jr.
Bare Knuckle Boxing Legend Bobby Gunn is ready for his opportunity of a lifetime, when he takes on all-time great Roy Jones, Jr in a bout scheduled for 12 rounds for the WBF Cruiserweight title that will take place on Friday night, February 17th at The Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. The bout can be seen LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW.
