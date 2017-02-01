Bidens launch foundation to promote human rights Focus will be on foreign and domestic policy, including cancer initiative and supporting military families. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jVQDjS Former vice president Joe Biden, with his sister Valerie Biden Owens, at his welcome home celebration in Wilmington, Del., on Jan. 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.