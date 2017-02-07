Avocado Media LLC Announces the Ground Breaking Film "Delaware Shore" to Premiere Late Summer 2017
Avocado Media LLC is pleased to announce that their film "Delaware Shore", directed by Raghav Peri, is in its final stage of production. Avocado Media LLC, an Indie movie production company based in New Castle, Delaware, is proud to announce its upcoming feature film "Delaware Shore" is in its final stage of production.
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan 28
|Jerry
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Jan 28
|Jerry
|53
|church of satan
|Jan 26
|Irishblonde
|2
|Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ...
|Jan 21
|USA Today
|8
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f...
|Jan 19
|so you know
|1
|Analysis: Joe Biden Falls Seven Gets Up Eight
|Jan 14
|RiccardoFire
|1
