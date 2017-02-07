Avocado Media LLC Announces the Groun...

Avocado Media LLC Announces the Ground Breaking Film "Delaware Shore" to Premiere Late Summer 2017

Avocado Media LLC is pleased to announce that their film "Delaware Shore", directed by Raghav Peri, is in its final stage of production. Avocado Media LLC, an Indie movie production company based in New Castle, Delaware, is proud to announce its upcoming feature film "Delaware Shore" is in its final stage of production.

