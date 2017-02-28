Artisans' Bank Chooses Banc Intranets' Employee Portal to Strengthen...

Artisans' Bank Chooses Banc Intranets...

Banc Intranets , a provider of secure, web-based enterprise content management solutions for financial institutions, announced that Artisans' Bank selected its BancWorks employee intranet to centralize the storage of policies, documents and procedures and track employee views of important company updates and training requirements. Based in Wilmington, Del.

