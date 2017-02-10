176-home strata project in Lake Count...

176-home strata project in Lake Country given tentative approval

A major development in downtown Lake Country has been given tentative approval by town council despite some misgivings about the design and size of the project. The 176-home project at 9960 Bottom Wood Lake Rd. would help spur more commercial development along the town's Main Street, which still has several empty lots, Mayor James Baker says.

