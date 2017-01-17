Zurich Insurance says to cut 240 jobs...

Zurich Insurance says to cut 240 jobs in Britain

Jan 19 Zurich Insurance said on Thursday it expects to cut 240 jobs in Britain following the merger last year of its UK life and general insurance businesses into one division. "The steps we are undertaking will make us sustainable in a highly competitive market, creating a platform for growth," said Tulsi Naidu, chief executive of Zurich's UK business.

