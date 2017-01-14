Wilmington, Del., loses insurance gamble, must pay $9M
Wilmington, Del., loses insurance gamble, must pay $9M Because of a decision made in the 1980s, the city had no insurance to cover workers' compensation costs. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jKJ6nn The city of Wilmington has to pay an estimated $10 million out of pocket and could face a deficit this year covering worker's compensation costs for two of the four firefighters injured in the Sept.
