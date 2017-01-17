UPDATE 1-Caesars unit wins court appr...

UPDATE 1-Caesars unit wins court approval to exit bankruptcy

Jan 17

Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day. "It is a monumental achievement," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar said at a hearing in Chicago after approving the reorganization plan.

