Sye Newton v. City of Wilmington Ipek Kurul Brian Robertson Attorney...
SYE C. NEWTON, Appellant v. CITY OF WILMINGTON, Municipal Government; IPEK KURUL, Deputy Attorney for Attorney General-State of Delaware; BRIAN ROBERTSON, Deputy Attorney General-State of Delaware; ATTORNEY ANDREW WITHERELL; ATTORNEY RAYMOND RADULSKI; DIANE CLARKE STREET, Superior Court Judge-State of Delaware; JANE OR JOHN DOE, New Castle County Court House Clerks; THEOPALIS GREGORY, City Council President; PUBLIC DEFENDER BRENDAN J. O'NEILL; LEO STRINE, Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Delaware; RANDY HOLLAND, Justice for the Supreme Court of Delaware; KAREN VALIHURA, Justice for the Supreme Court of Delaware; OFFICE OF CONFLICTS COUNSEL, Assign Attorneys in Cases with Conflict; ATTORNEY GENERAL DELAWARE; JANE M. BRADY, Superior Court Judge-State of Delaware Sye C. Newton appeals the District Court's order dismissing his complaint pursuant to 28 U.S.C. A 1915 .
