Single market exit will strip British financial firms of EU passport - French source

Jan 17 Theresa May's comments on leaving the European Union were useful ahead of negotiations, a French diplomatic source said on Tuesday, but stressed that exiting the single market would strip British financial firms of their "EU passport." "The financial passport for the City is incompatible with an exit of the single market, that's for sure."

