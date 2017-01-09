Siegel JCC bomb threat one of several nationwide
Police are searching the Siegel Jewish Community Center north of Wilmington for any explosive devices after someone called in a bomb threat shortly before noon Monday. Siegel JCC bomb threat one of several nationwide Police are searching the Siegel Jewish Community Center north of Wilmington for any explosive devices after someone called in a bomb threat shortly before noon Monday.
