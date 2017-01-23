Senate Democrats vow to fight any Sup...

Senate Democrats vow to fight any Supreme Court pick not in the 'mainstream'

Read more: Reuters

Jan 24 U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he told President Donald Trump in a White House meeting on Tuesday that Senate Democrats would fight any Supreme Court nominee "that was outside of the mainstream." Trump said on Tuesday he would announce his Supreme Court pick next week.

