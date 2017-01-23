Senate Democrats vow to fight any Supreme Court pick not in the 'mainstream'
Jan 24 U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he told President Donald Trump in a White House meeting on Tuesday that Senate Democrats would fight any Supreme Court nominee "that was outside of the mainstream." Trump said on Tuesday he would announce his Supreme Court pick next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ...
|Jan 21
|USA Today
|8
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f...
|Jan 19
|so you know
|1
|Analysis: Joe Biden Falls Seven Gets Up Eight
|Jan 14
|RiccardoFire
|1
|Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree...
|Jan 10
|Susan
|1
|Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Peligroso
|12
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|Jdpflagirl63
|52
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC