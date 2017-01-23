Officer Shoots, Kills Armed Man in Wi...

Officer Shoots, Kills Armed Man in Wilmington: Police

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

Police were called to a home on the 1700 block of W. 13th Street in Wilmington, Delaware Monday around 6 p.m. for a report of a distraught male possibly armed with a gun. When they arrived they found the man who police say was holding a handgun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ... Jan 21 USA Today 8
Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f... Jan 19 so you know 1
News Analysis: Joe Biden Falls Seven Gets Up Eight Jan 14 RiccardoFire 1
Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree... Jan 10 Susan 1
News Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13) Nov '16 Peligroso 12
church of satan Oct '16 BRAD RENFRO 1
News Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07) Oct '16 Jdpflagirl63 52
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,172 • Total comments across all topics: 278,190,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC