NTSB: Miscommunication may have contributed to Amtrak crash that killed 2 in April 2016
WILMINGTON, Del. - Miscommunication between workers and unfamiliarity with safety procedures may have contributed to an Amtrak passenger train hitting a backhoe on the railroad tracks in Chester, Pa, killing two workers, shortly before its scheduled stop in Wilmington last April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan 28
|Jerry
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Jan 28
|Jerry
|53
|church of satan
|Jan 26
|Irishblonde
|2
|Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ...
|Jan 21
|USA Today
|8
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f...
|Jan 19
|so you know
|1
|Analysis: Joe Biden Falls Seven Gets Up Eight
|Jan 14
|RiccardoFire
|1
|Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree...
|Jan 10
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC