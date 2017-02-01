NTSB: Miscommunication may have contr...

NTSB: Miscommunication may have contributed to Amtrak crash that killed 2 in April 2016

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

WILMINGTON, Del. - Miscommunication between workers and unfamiliarity with safety procedures may have contributed to an Amtrak passenger train hitting a backhoe on the railroad tracks in Chester, Pa, killing two workers, shortly before its scheduled stop in Wilmington last April.

