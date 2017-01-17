New fire hall working it's way up priority list

Lake Country Mayor James Baker says while a new main fire hall in Winfield is not yet a top priority for the municipality, it's quickly getting there. "It's not the next thing to do, but it's getting close," said Baker, who predicted this week after council took another look at its strategic priorities, a new, larger firehall in Winfield would be a top priority for council either next year or the year after.

