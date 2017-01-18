Navient says politically driven lawsuit from Illinois Attorney General is unfounded
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 18, 2017 -- Navient, the nation's leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, today issued the following statement on legal action filed against it today: The allegations of the Illinois Attorney General and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are unfounded, and the timing of these lawsuits-midnight action filed on the eve of a new administration-reflects their political motivations. Navient welcomes clear and well-designed guidelines that all parties can follow, and we had hoped our extensive engagement with the regulators would achieve this objective.
