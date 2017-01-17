Mike Rossi Celebrates 25 Years At WSTW/Wilmington, DE With Petty Larceny
Congratulations to DELMARVA Adult Top 40 WSTW/WILMINGTON, DE PD/midday host MIKE ROSSI, who will have been with the station for 25 years on FEBRUARY 3RD. To celebrate, MIKE will be broadcasting from various restaurants, pubs and lunch spots throughout the area, as he launches his STEAL THE SILVER ... ANNIVERSARY tour.
