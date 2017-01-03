Local mayor could be among those faci...

Local mayor could be among those facing bigger tax hit

Sunday Jan 1

Lake Country Mayor James Baker can probably expect a tax hike larger than the one coming for most of his fellow townsfolk this year. Baker's home on Lake Pine Road has jumped more than 20 per cent in value, from $724,000 to $864,000, according to newly released information from BC Assessment.

