Joe Shea
Joe Shea, age 90, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at the Bradley Creek Health Center on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Joseph Shea and Josephine Bradshaw Shea, and spent most of his childhood years in Onaway, Michigan.
