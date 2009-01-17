Jan. 17, 2009
Vice President-elect Joseph Biden, his wife Jill Biden, U.S. President -elect Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama prepare to leave the station after boarding a train January 17, 2009 in Wilmington, Delaware. The Obamas arrived from Philadelphia and were joined by the Bidens in Wilmington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Analysis: Joe Biden Falls Seven Gets Up Eight
|Jan 14
|RiccardoFire
|1
|Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree...
|Jan 10
|Susan
|1
|Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Peligroso
|12
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|Jdpflagirl63
|52
|Cougar Bars (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Jes
|4
|Jo-Ann Fabrics shifts into Chapter 7 liquidation (Nov '07)
|Oct '16
|uhavenoclassmassh...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC