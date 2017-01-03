George Thorogood and the Destroyers Bring Rock Party Tour to Historic State Theatre
Sunday, March 26 at 7 p.m. With more than 40 years, 15 million albums sold and 8,000 live shows, Thorogood has amassed an impressive catalog of hits including "Who Do You Love," "I Drink Alone," "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer," "Move It On Over," "Get A Haircut," and the ultimate rock anthem, "Bad To The Bone." Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. at the State Theatre Box Office, charge-by-phone at 982-2787 and online at For any kid growing up in the 1960s, the first sightings of live rock and roll on TV were seismic.
