Electronic sign gets green light

Electronic sign gets green light

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

"It's a bit ludicrous to climb up a ladder with the letters and change the message manually," said Mayor James Baker. Municipal staff had recommended against an electronic pylon sign, suggesting it would be a safety hazard for motorists on Highway 97. "The owner made a presentation and provided a good explanation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ... Jan 21 USA Today 8
Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f... Jan 19 so you know 1
News Analysis: Joe Biden Falls Seven Gets Up Eight Jan 14 RiccardoFire 1
Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree... Jan 10 Susan 1
News Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13) Nov '16 Peligroso 12
church of satan Oct '16 BRAD RENFRO 1
News Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07) Oct '16 Jdpflagirl63 52
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Warning for New Castle County was issued at January 23 at 3:06PM EST

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,931 • Total comments across all topics: 278,186,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC