Derma Sciences, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Derma Sciences, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation . Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Derma Sciences will receive $7.00 in cash for each share of Derma Sciences common stock.
