Delaware Woman Dies of Flu Complications

Officials say the flu contributed to the death of a 98-year-old New Castle County woman, making her the second Delaware resident to die from flu this season. The News Journal of Wilmington reports that the woman had been diagnosed with influenza strain A. State health officials say the unidentified woman had multiple health issues and the flu contributed to her death.

