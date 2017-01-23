Court revives investor suit vs ETP over $11 bln pipeline deal
The Delaware Supreme Court ruled on Friday that pipeline operators Energy Transfer Partners and its indirect parent, Energy Transfer Equity ( Energy Transfer Equity was also the indirect parent of Regency. Adrian Dieckman, an investor in Regency, filed a class action in June 2015 and alleged the deal was structured to undervalue Regency.
