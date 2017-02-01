Council accessible for hard of hearing

Council accessible for hard of hearing

The District of Lake Country is pleased to announce the installation of the Auris Loop assistive listening system in the Municipal Hall Council Chambers. "Lake Country has been making large strides towards being a more accessible, inclusive community and eliminating barriers to participation in events and activities," said Mayor James Baker when the Auris Loop system was installed in the Creekside Theatre in 2016.

