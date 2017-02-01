Council accessible for hard of hearing
The District of Lake Country is pleased to announce the installation of the Auris Loop assistive listening system in the Municipal Hall Council Chambers. "Lake Country has been making large strides towards being a more accessible, inclusive community and eliminating barriers to participation in events and activities," said Mayor James Baker when the Auris Loop system was installed in the Creekside Theatre in 2016.
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|12 hr
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan 28
|Jerry
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Jan 28
|Jerry
|53
|church of satan
|Jan 26
|Irishblonde
|2
|Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ...
|Jan 21
|USA Today
|8
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f...
|Jan 19
|so you know
|1
|Analysis: Joe Biden Falls Seven Gets Up Eight
|Jan 14
|RiccardoFire
|1
