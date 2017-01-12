Correction: Obit-Heimlich story
In this Feb. 5, 2014, file photo, Dr. Henry Heimlich holds his memoir prior to being interviewed at his home in Cincinnati. Heimlich, the surgeon who created the life-saving Heimlich maneuver for choking victims has died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree...
|Jan 10
|Susan
|1
|Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Peligroso
|12
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|Jdpflagirl63
|52
|Cougar Bars (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Jes
|4
|Jo-Ann Fabrics shifts into Chapter 7 liquidation (Nov '07)
|Oct '16
|uhavenoclassmassh...
|31
|Robbed in Wilminton/police never came
|Oct '16
|Dhas56
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC