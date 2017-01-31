Brief-Gic and Paramount Form Joint Venture and Acquire 60 Wall Street
NEW YORK, Jan 24 - Some investors started trying to shrink their exposure Monday to the single-family rental bond market in advance of the Blackstone Group's planed IPO of its home rental company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan 28
|Jerry
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Jan 28
|Jerry
|53
|church of satan
|Jan 26
|Irishblonde
|2
|Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ...
|Jan 21
|USA Today
|8
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f...
|Jan 19
|so you know
|1
|Analysis: Joe Biden Falls Seven Gets Up Eight
|Jan 14
|RiccardoFire
|1
|Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree...
|Jan 10
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC