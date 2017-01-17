Brazil's Temer declares national mourning for Supreme Court judge
Jan 19 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Thursday declared three days of national mourning after the death of Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki in a plane crash off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state. Jan 19 One day before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn in, an influential Federal Reserve policymaker said that while there is uncertainty over the economic outlook, it is no more pronounced now than it usually is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ...
|1 hr
|USA Today
|2
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f...
|Thu
|so you know
|1
|Analysis: Joe Biden Falls Seven Gets Up Eight
|Jan 14
|RiccardoFire
|1
|Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree...
|Jan 10
|Susan
|1
|Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Peligroso
|12
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|Jdpflagirl63
|52
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC