Brazil's Temer declares national mourning for Supreme Court judge

Jan 19 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Thursday declared three days of national mourning after the death of Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki in a plane crash off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state. Jan 19 One day before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn in, an influential Federal Reserve policymaker said that while there is uncertainty over the economic outlook, it is no more pronounced now than it usually is.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.