Brazil's CPFL stake handover to State Grid to trigger minority buyout -source

The formal handover of stakes from Camargo Correa SA and several pension funds that were CPFL Energia's majority shareholders before the June deal to State Grid was signed earlier in the day, said the person, who requested anonymity because the plan remains private. CPFL plans to inform details of the transaction and the ensuing minority buyout in a securities filing to be published later in the day, the person said.

