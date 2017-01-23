Brazil's CPFL stake handover to State...

Brazil's CPFL stake handover to State Grid to trigger minority buyout -source

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The formal handover of stakes from Camargo Correa SA and several pension funds that were CPFL Energia's majority shareholders before the June deal to State Grid was signed earlier in the day, said the person, who requested anonymity because the plan remains private. CPFL plans to inform details of the transaction and the ensuing minority buyout in a securities filing to be published later in the day, the person said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ... Jan 21 USA Today 8
Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f... Jan 19 so you know 1
News Analysis: Joe Biden Falls Seven Gets Up Eight Jan 14 RiccardoFire 1
Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree... Jan 10 Susan 1
News Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13) Nov '16 Peligroso 12
church of satan Oct '16 BRAD RENFRO 1
News Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07) Oct '16 Jdpflagirl63 52
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,202,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC