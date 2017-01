Biden takes Amtrak home to Delaware are inauguration

Read more: Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A jovial, recently dethroned Joe Biden arrived at an eerily quiet train platform Friday to take his beloved Amtrak from Washington's Union Station back home to Wilmington, Del. 'Back on Amtrak,' he said with a thumbs-up before entering the rail car.

