Achieving LDL-particle targets deemed cost-effective

Achieving targets of low-density lipoprotein , as measured by LDL particle number compared with LDL-cholesterol , is cost-effective, according to a study published in the Feb. 1 issue of The American Journal of Cardiology . Michael Grabner, Ph.D., from HealthCore Inc. in Wilmington, Del., and colleagues examined the cost-effectiveness of LDL-lowering therapy guided by LDL-P among patients selected from the HealthCore Integrated Research Database who were followed for 12 to 36 months.

