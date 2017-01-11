Achieving LDL-particle targets deemed cost-effective
Achieving targets of low-density lipoprotein , as measured by LDL particle number compared with LDL-cholesterol , is cost-effective, according to a study published in the Feb. 1 issue of The American Journal of Cardiology . Michael Grabner, Ph.D., from HealthCore Inc. in Wilmington, Del., and colleagues examined the cost-effectiveness of LDL-lowering therapy guided by LDL-P among patients selected from the HealthCore Integrated Research Database who were followed for 12 to 36 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree...
|Tue
|Susan
|1
|Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Peligroso
|12
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|Jdpflagirl63
|52
|Cougar Bars (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Jes
|4
|Jo-Ann Fabrics shifts into Chapter 7 liquidation (Nov '07)
|Oct '16
|uhavenoclassmassh...
|31
|Robbed in Wilminton/police never came
|Oct '16
|Dhas56
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC