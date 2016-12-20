Yellen Outlook Blurred by Trump Fiscal Plans: Decision-Day Guide

Federal Reserve leaders convene in Washington this week to discuss interest rates for the first time since the U.S. presidential election sent long-term bond yields and equity markets soaring on bets the new administration will stimulate growth. While a quarter-point rate hike on Wednesday to a range of 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent is practically a foregone conclusion, investors will be keen to see how policy makers change their 2017 forecasts and what Fed Chair Janet Yellen has to tell journalists.

