Yellen Outlook Blurred by Trump Fiscal Plans: Decision-Day Guide
Federal Reserve leaders convene in Washington this week to discuss interest rates for the first time since the U.S. presidential election sent long-term bond yields and equity markets soaring on bets the new administration will stimulate growth. While a quarter-point rate hike on Wednesday to a range of 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent is practically a foregone conclusion, investors will be keen to see how policy makers change their 2017 forecasts and what Fed Chair Janet Yellen has to tell journalists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Peligroso
|12
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|Jdpflagirl63
|52
|Cougar Bars (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Jes
|4
|Jo-Ann Fabrics shifts into Chapter 7 liquidation (Nov '07)
|Oct '16
|uhavenoclassmassh...
|31
|Robbed in Wilminton/police never came
|Oct '16
|Dhas56
|1
|Looking for Donnie May (Aug '13)
|Sep '16
|Old friends
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC