Why Are My Arms Swelling Up After a Hard Workout?
If, after a workout, you're the most sore you've ever been, you might congratulate yourself on your hard work. But if your muscles seem puffy, swollen, or hard, and your pee is reddish or brown, then what you're experiencing probably isn't just the side effects of Beast Mode.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Peligroso
|12
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|Jdpflagirl63
|52
|Cougar Bars (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Jes
|4
|Jo-Ann Fabrics shifts into Chapter 7 liquidation (Nov '07)
|Oct '16
|uhavenoclassmassh...
|31
|Robbed in Wilminton/police never came
|Oct '16
|Dhas56
|1
|Looking for Donnie May (Aug '13)
|Sep '16
|Old friends
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC