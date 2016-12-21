Why Are My Arms Swelling Up After a H...

Why Are My Arms Swelling Up After a Hard Workout?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: New York Magazine

If, after a workout, you're the most sore you've ever been, you might congratulate yourself on your hard work. But if your muscles seem puffy, swollen, or hard, and your pee is reddish or brown, then what you're experiencing probably isn't just the side effects of Beast Mode.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13) Nov '16 Peligroso 12
church of satan Oct '16 BRAD RENFRO 1
News Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07) Oct '16 Jdpflagirl63 52
Cougar Bars (Aug '15) Oct '16 Jes 4
News Jo-Ann Fabrics shifts into Chapter 7 liquidation (Nov '07) Oct '16 uhavenoclassmassh... 31
Robbed in Wilminton/police never came Oct '16 Dhas56 1
Looking for Donnie May (Aug '13) Sep '16 Old friends 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,545

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC