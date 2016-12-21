Venezuela 100-bolivar notes to remain...

Venezuela 100-bolivar notes to remain valid until Jan 20 -Maduro

Thursday

Dec 29 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday said his government is extending the use of 100-bolivar notes until Jan. 20. Maduro had said these bills would no longer serve as legal tender as of Jan. 2, as the OPEC nation brings in higher-denomination bills in response to triple-digit inflation. SAO PAULO, Dec 29 The Brazilian real strengthened 21.5 percent in 2016, the most in seven years, boosted by hopes that centre-right President Michel Temer would curb public spending following the ouster of his leftist predecessor Dilma Rousseff.

