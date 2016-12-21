Venezuela 100-bolivar notes to remain valid until Jan 20 -Maduro
Dec 29 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday said his government is extending the use of 100-bolivar notes until Jan. 20. Maduro had said these bills would no longer serve as legal tender as of Jan. 2, as the OPEC nation brings in higher-denomination bills in response to triple-digit inflation. SAO PAULO, Dec 29 The Brazilian real strengthened 21.5 percent in 2016, the most in seven years, boosted by hopes that centre-right President Michel Temer would curb public spending following the ouster of his leftist predecessor Dilma Rousseff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Peligroso
|12
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|Jdpflagirl63
|52
|Cougar Bars (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Jes
|4
|Jo-Ann Fabrics shifts into Chapter 7 liquidation (Nov '07)
|Oct '16
|uhavenoclassmassh...
|31
|Robbed in Wilminton/police never came
|Oct '16
|Dhas56
|1
|Looking for Donnie May (Aug '13)
|Sep '16
|Old friends
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC