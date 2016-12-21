UPDATE 2-General Cable to pay $20 mln penalty to settle bribery charges -U.S.
Dec 29 General Cable Corp, a Kentucky-based wire manufacturer, agreed to pay a $20 million penalty to resolve allegations that it had bribed officials in Angola, Bangladesh and China, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. The company admitted its executives knew outside agents bribed officials in order to win business, according to the agreement signed with the U.S. Justice Department.
