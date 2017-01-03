The Force Is Strong With This Eagles Fan

The Force Is Strong With This Eagles Fan

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Philadelphia Eagles

Every NFL prospect who is fortunate enough to be selected can vividly recall what it was like to receive the phone call that he will have the opportunity to play professional football. Only Acord is not a football player.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Eagles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13) Nov '16 Peligroso 12
church of satan Oct '16 BRAD RENFRO 1
News Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07) Oct '16 Jdpflagirl63 52
Cougar Bars (Aug '15) Oct '16 Jes 4
News Jo-Ann Fabrics shifts into Chapter 7 liquidation (Nov '07) Oct '16 uhavenoclassmassh... 31
Robbed in Wilminton/police never came Oct '16 Dhas56 1
Looking for Donnie May (Aug '13) Sep '16 Old friends 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,106 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,005

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC