Supplement tub custom-designed for convenience

Nutritional supplements company Signutra Inc., based in Wilmington, DE, has introduced a new range of products for the Indian market, with the identity, packaging, and label designs created by Precipice Design. The new line is made up of Maxvida supplements for adults, Groviva for children, and Vidavance for diabetics.
