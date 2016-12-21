Out & About: Dec. 22-29

IT'S A TRAPP!: The clubs are alive with "The Sound of Music" when the classic film is screened for audiences to sing along to 8 p.m. Dec. 28 at World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., and 8 p.m. Dec. 30, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del. For more information, visit www.worldcafelive.com .

