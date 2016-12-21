Leaving jobs for dreams

Leaving jobs for dreams

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Loquitur

While Lennon was dreaming of a peaceful world without division of religion and nationality, his lyric can also apply to those who are stuck in steady standstill jobs, afraid to take the risk of following their dreams instead. To those who have bigger dreams than being stuck in a cubicle from nine to five every day only to pay the bills, you are not the only one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loquitur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13) Nov '16 Peligroso 12
church of satan Oct '16 BRAD RENFRO 1
News Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07) Oct '16 Jdpflagirl63 52
Cougar Bars (Aug '15) Oct '16 Jes 4
News Jo-Ann Fabrics shifts into Chapter 7 liquidation (Nov '07) Oct '16 uhavenoclassmassh... 31
Robbed in Wilminton/police never came Oct '16 Dhas56 1
Looking for Donnie May (Aug '13) Sep '16 Old friends 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,121 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,157

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC