Lake Country experiences building boom
In the first 11 months of 2016, there is a year-to-date construction value of $91.7 million. On average since incorporation in 1995, there have been 76 single-family residences built each year, but in 2016, there were 142 alone, plus 47 new secondary suites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vernon Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Peligroso
|12
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|Jdpflagirl63
|52
|Cougar Bars (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Jes
|4
|Jo-Ann Fabrics shifts into Chapter 7 liquidation (Nov '07)
|Oct '16
|uhavenoclassmassh...
|31
|Robbed in Wilminton/police never came
|Oct '16
|Dhas56
|1
|Looking for Donnie May (Aug '13)
|Sep '16
|Old friends
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC