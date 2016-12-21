Lake Country experiences building boom

Lake Country experiences building boom

Monday Dec 19

In the first 11 months of 2016, there is a year-to-date construction value of $91.7 million. On average since incorporation in 1995, there have been 76 single-family residences built each year, but in 2016, there were 142 alone, plus 47 new secondary suites.

